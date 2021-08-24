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Our pictures have already made it back to the USA for the Stew Peters Show
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180 views • August 24, 2021
Taken from Telegram
I had given them a hint about my channel.
They are doing it right: one report after the other and commenting on it. Our media, even the alternative ones, don't seem to recognise the potential of these pictures. If I post a hundred pictures here: Why don't the media pick it up?
I had given them a hint about my channel.
They are doing it right: one report after the other and commenting on it. Our media, even the alternative ones, don't seem to recognise the potential of these pictures. If I post a hundred pictures here: Why don't the media pick it up?
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