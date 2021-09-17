Ivory Hecker, Fox News Whistleblower | FreedomFest 2021

Ivory Hecker, a reporter for Fox 26 Houston in Texas, startled viewers during a live broadcast in June, saying “Fox Corp has been muzzling me to keep certain information from you, the viewers." She subsequently became a whistleblower for Project Veritas. In an interview with The New American’s senior editor William Jasper at FreedomFest 2021 in Rapid City, South Dakota, she said she was repeatedly stopped from reporting on facts about COVID-19, the influx of illegals across our southern border, the 2020 elections, and other issues that conflicted with the corporate “news” narrative dictated by FOX CEO Lachlan Murdoch.



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