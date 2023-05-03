[April 4, 2023] Rip It: Vanished Without A Trace - John & Brian Return to Cover the News.

4/4/2023 1pmEST/12CST RIP-IT
Insane Air disasters have been a part of aviation from the very 1st flight. Despite tremendous advancements made throughout the late 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries in improving aviation safety, tragic air accidents and mysterious aircraft disappearances still occur at an alarming rate. Join us on RIPIT for take off!
Visual Disturbance: https://www.youtube.com/@visualdisturbance504
NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.