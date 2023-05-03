[April 4, 2023] Rip It: Vanished Without A Trace - John & Brian Return to Cover the News.

4/4/2023 1pmEST/12CST RIP-IT

Insane Air disasters have been a part of aviation from the very 1st flight. Despite tremendous advancements made throughout the late 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries in improving aviation safety, tragic air accidents and mysterious aircraft disappearances still occur at an alarming rate. Join us on RIPIT for take off!



Visual Disturbance: https://www.youtube.com/@visualdisturbance504

NYSTV Network: https://www.nystv.org

