Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Episode 46: Be A Sender!
channel image
Family Protection Ministries
2 Subscribers
4 views
Published a day ago

This week on the Frontline, Nathan is joined by his wife Betsy! They discuss the many ways that busy homeschool moms can still make a difference, even if they are unable to directly take part in advocacy. Being a sender can mean many things, whether it's writing letters, providing support for others to take part in advocacy, or even creating independent groups for advocating together!


Betsy shares helpful tips and encouragement on all of these topics and more, and we hope this episode can serve as an encouragement to you and your homeschool groups.


For more information and to read Betsy's full article, visit https://fpmca.org/sender/

Keywords
advocacymomshomeschoolsender

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket