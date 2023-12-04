Episode 46: Be A Sender!

This week on the Frontline, Nathan is joined by his wife Betsy! They discuss the many ways that busy homeschool moms can still make a difference, even if they are unable to directly take part in advocacy. Being a sender can mean many things, whether it's writing letters, providing support for others to take part in advocacy, or even creating independent groups for advocating together!





Betsy shares helpful tips and encouragement on all of these topics and more, and we hope this episode can serve as an encouragement to you and your homeschool groups.





For more information and to read Betsy's full article, visit https://fpmca.org/sender/