BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Unlocking the Secrets: Tafsir of Surat Al-Fatihah - The Opener of the Book
Islamic News Learn
Islamic News Learn
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 11 months ago

Discover the profound meanings behind Surat Al-Fatihah, the opening chapter of the Quran revealed in Makkah. Join us as we delve into the significance of Al-Fatihah, also known as Umm Al-Kitab (the Mother of the Book), exploring its various names and virtues. From understanding its role as the beginning of prayers to its healing properties, this enlightening tafsir (exegesis) will deepen your appreciation of this foundational surah. Don't miss out on uncovering the treasures hidden within the seven verses of Al-Fatihah.


#islamicfestival #hijab #mulims #laylatulqadr #quranic #knowledge #allah #english #divine

Keywords
bookofsecretstheof theunlockingopenertafsirsuratal-fatihah- the
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy