Growing Evil
Fire & Grace Church
Published a month ago |

May 8th, 2022

In Matthew 13, Jesus teaches an end-time parable using wheat and tares to represent those who are born-again and those who increase in evil and iniquity. If you are not born-again or can feel yourself slipping into lukewarm Christianity, do not wait to turn back to the Lord! Repent, and we will receive you will forgiveness, mercy and gladness.

"But evil men and seducers shall wax worse and worse, deceiving, and being deceived." 2 Timothy 3:13

Keywords
biblejesusmatthewchristianityprophecylukewarmparabledean odleend-time

