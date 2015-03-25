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Political Authority - An Examination (25 mars 2015)
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22 views • July 10, 2021
Acamedy of Ideas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S7zaR-qwZz4
Is political authority legitimate? Justifying the special moral status of government is known as the problem of political authority. In this video we will look at the various ways this problem has been approached.
Is political authority legitimate? Justifying the special moral status of government is known as the problem of political authority. In this video we will look at the various ways this problem has been approached.
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