OPEN BOARDERS Is WAY BIGGER Than You Could Have Perceived ! The Abyss Is Pouring IN and MANIFESTING. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

TJESUS is the LORD come in the flesh.





This VIDEO PROVES EVERYTHING The LORD GOD Has SHOWN Me ... The Time Of Destruction Is at Hand.





Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Shorts: https://www.youtube.com/@JKleckb4thefire





YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384





Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8





Odysee (old channel): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b





Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc





Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck





his VIDEO PROVES EVERYTHING The LORD GOD Has SHOWN Me ... The Time Of Destruction Is at Hand

