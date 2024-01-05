The overwhelming majority of the American public has been largely shielded from the harsh realities of Israel's military actions in Gaza, aimed at the Palestinian population. It is observed that mainstream media outlets, including news networks, newspapers, magazines, and websites, are not providing accurate coverage of the events in Gaza. Instead, there appears to be a dominant narrative favoring Israeli perspectives, overshadowing alternative voices such as TruNews, which seeks to highlight the impact on Palestinian children and civilians.

Regarding the situation involving Harvard University, it has come to light that the Israeli military was behind the anti-Harvard propaganda campaign. This information was not widely discussed until recently.







