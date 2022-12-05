Give Glory To God and He will Give Favor To You

We give glory to ball teams, entertainers and even some politicians. We glorify the rich and the famous. We glorify ourselves and lift up ourselves so that we might have glory and praise. We seek out praise and honor and glory for ourselves. But that puts us out of balance. The glory belongs to only one and that is God. The glory is deserved by only ONE. The Lord Jesus Christ. The glory that He in His great goodness and love wants to share with us. God is not on an egotistical trip in seeking glory. NO. He wants to share His glory with His children! What He gets we get. The praise He gets He allows us to be blessed in it. The glory He gets He shares with His own.

