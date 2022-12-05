Give Glory To God and He will Give Favor To You

We
give glory to ball teams, entertainers and even some politicians. We glorify the rich and the famous. We glorify ourselves and lift up ourselves so
that we might have glory and praise. We seek out praise and honor and glory for
ourselves. But that puts us out of
balance. The glory belongs to only one
and that is God. The glory is deserved
by only ONE. The Lord Jesus Christ. The glory that He in His great goodness and
love wants to share with us. God is not
on an egotistical trip in seeking glory.
NO. He wants to share His glory with His children! What He gets we get. The praise He gets He allows us to be blessed
in it. The glory He gets He shares with
His own.
