US Sports Martial Arts Feat. Dramatic Comeback 😱 Usubyan vs. Khunsuek | Muay Thai Full Fight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Presented on US Sports by CoachTube.
Featured course:
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Mixed Martial Arts featuring Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia
https://tinyurl.com/MMABJJCoachTube
The Mixed Martial Arts have become increasing popular over the past few years. Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu has become the foundation of competing in the MMA. In this unique program, Master Marcus Vinicius Di Lucia demonstrates the skills you need to master to become proficient as a competitive fighter. Among the topics covered are: striking, clinching, takedowns, ground and pound, and the guard position. This DVD is an essential resource for any martial artist seeking to improve their fighting skills.
Learn more @ https://tinyurl.com/MMABJJCoachTube
On today's show another great Muay Thai showdown that's sure to thrill.
Video credits:
Dramatic Comeback 😱 Usubyan vs. Khunsuek | Muay Thai Full Fight
Russian powerhouse Mamuka Usubyan and Thai striking warrior Khunsuek went all out in this explosive Muay Thai duel at ONE Friday Fights 75!
Follow Mamuka Usubyan on Instagram: / mamuka_usubyan
To watch ONE events in most regions, visit:
The Coolest Sports, Talk, Music, and Fun!
US Sports Radio