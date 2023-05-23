Dr. Rashid Buttar: "I Was POISONED." - This is SERIOUS! - 'Off Grid with Doug and Stacy'

(May 23, 2023) Doug from "Off Grid with Doug and Stacy" offers some some great commentary and advice. This off grid couple has a MASSIVE following on YouTube which is waking tons of people up. Definitely worth checking out for anyone who wants to become more self-sufficient.
The Off Grid With Doug and Stacy website: https://offgridwithdougandstacy.com
'Off Grid with Doug and Stacy' on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@OFFGRIDwithDOUGSTACY/videos
Source: "I Was POISONED" This is SERIOUS!: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BleuP6Q-ZLI
Links to the article mentioned and most of the video clips are below:
Erin Elizabeth’s 'Health Nut News' - 2016 article: 'Unintended Holistic Doctor Death Series: Over 100 Dead': https://healthnutnews.com/recap/
Erin Elizabeth’s update video from last year: https://rumble.com/vpatge-recap-on-holistic-doctors-who-died-on-my-unintended-series-over-50s-on-2015.html
(May 17, 2023) Laura-Lynn Thompson interview of Dr. Rashid Buttar the day before he died!: 'Dr. Rashid Buttar and the Coronavirus Agenda': https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/DrRashidButtarandtheCoronavirusAgenda:8
(May 22, 2023) Laura-Lynn Thompson's update video: https://odysee.com/@LauraLynnTT:9/MyFirstInterviewSincethePassingofDrRashidButtar:1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.