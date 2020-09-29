© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le Ministre confirme notre analyse - Radio-Quebec
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • September 29, 2020
28 septembre 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pElYRCW_GnQ
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Les ministres Dubé et Veran confirment les chiffres et l'analyse de Radio-Québec sans le vouloir.
RadioX : la liberté d'expression en péril au Québec. Le coït interrompu avec Guy A. Lepage.
Appuyez l'info libre: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Radio-Québec : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxLJZvb6-tlvk5Lq_vyETOQ
Les ministres Dubé et Veran confirment les chiffres et l'analyse de Radio-Québec sans le vouloir.
RadioX : la liberté d'expression en péril au Québec. Le coït interrompu avec Guy A. Lepage.
Appuyez l'info libre: http://www.paypal.me/AlexisCossette
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.