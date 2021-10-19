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NAVY ELECTRONIC WARFARE SCIENTIST SOUNDS ALARM ON JAB MANDATE
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580 views • October 19, 2021
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Navy Electronic Warfare Scientist Sounds Alarm on Jab Mandate https://rumble.com/vnwltb-navy-electronic-warfare-scientist-sounds-alarm-on-jab-mandate.html
Quote: "Jennifer Roames has spent 14 years as a Senior Physicist with the Naval Surface Warfare Center. She's an incredibly intelligent individual, and she's decided against being forced into a shot being falsely referred to as a "vaccine". Roames joined Stew Peters to tell the world what's REALLY going on behind closed doors! Dr. Zelekno Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
Navy Electronic Warfare Scientist Sounds Alarm on Jab Mandate https://rumble.com/vnwltb-navy-electronic-warfare-scientist-sounds-alarm-on-jab-mandate.html
Quote: "Jennifer Roames has spent 14 years as a Senior Physicist with the Naval Surface Warfare Center. She's an incredibly intelligent individual, and she's decided against being forced into a shot being falsely referred to as a "vaccine". Roames joined Stew Peters to tell the world what's REALLY going on behind closed doors! Dr. Zelekno Protocol: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads "
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