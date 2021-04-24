© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
3k confirmed Deaths on CDC Vaers repoting system!🤯
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • April 24, 2021
They tell you on the news that only a few people have died from now on you guys should realize you can't believe them this is this much proof as you need! I made this video back in January just updated a small clip on the end you guys go check it frequently and spread this info like crazy!
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
.
.
.
#Moderna #covidvacccine #crimesagainsthumanity #CovidCamps #EUA #EmergencyUseAuthorization #BillGates #Fema #FemaCamps #mandatoryvaccine #MarkOfTheBeast #OneWorldOrder #NewWorldOrder #medicaltyranny #moderndayslavery
https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
.
.
.
#Moderna #covidvacccine #crimesagainsthumanity #CovidCamps #EUA #EmergencyUseAuthorization #BillGates #Fema #FemaCamps #mandatoryvaccine #MarkOfTheBeast #OneWorldOrder #NewWorldOrder #medicaltyranny #moderndayslavery
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.