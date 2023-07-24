Update from the Orehkovo Front: Incineration of American armored columns continues.
Bradley BMP armored groups attempted to breach Russian defensive line at the Orehkovo sector but were decisively crushed by fire of Russian fighters.
Following the destruction of new columns and squads in the last 24 hours, the AFU are now undergoing reorganization and replenishing their losses, resulting in decreased activity along the Kapani-Rabotino-Verbovo line.
