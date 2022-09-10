ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH02 - The Visit To Katerina" -- the last time Dave Kelso saw Katerina Edwards in person, was when she last visited Chicago back in 2013. This time, Dave gets the chance to hang out over at her place in Oregon, accompanied by Richard Hamilton.









This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: Dave Kelso, Katerina Marie Edwards, Richard Hamilton, Leanne Mills, CC / Fair Use: Beavis & Butthead, Star Trek TNG, Happy Music, Alex Jones, Misc

Hashtags: #katerina #oregon #reunion #vacation #fun

Metatags Space Separated: katerina oregon reunion vacation fun

Metatags Comma Separated: katerina, oregon, reunion, vacation, fun









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/E0DItwxKO0pi/

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2022---PSEC-ON-TOUR---CH02---The-Visit-To-Katerina---432hz--hd-720p-:a

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v1jh1dz-psec-2022-psec-on-tour-ch02-the-visit-to-katerina-432hz-hd-720p.html

On NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia/lzRwfzS

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/3c600a5b-3056-4362-843d-26e932ab946b

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/1zXR98r3wSjeGsd

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=90dc324580c7fc5a938d89779ca96c2abc60180bee47ad80207d746441d0bde7&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#







