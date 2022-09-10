Create New Account
PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH02 - The Visit To Katerina | 432hz [hd 720p]
ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2022 - PSEC ON TOUR | CH02 - The Visit To Katerina" -- the last time Dave Kelso saw Katerina Edwards in person, was when she last visited Chicago back in 2013. This time, Dave gets the chance to hang out over at her place in Oregon, accompanied by Richard Hamilton.



This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.


Participants List: Dave Kelso, Katerina Marie Edwards, Richard Hamilton, Leanne Mills, CC / Fair Use: Beavis & Butthead, Star Trek TNG, Happy Music, Alex Jones, Misc

Hashtags: #katerina #oregon #reunion #vacation #fun

Metatags Space Separated: katerina oregon reunion vacation fun

Metatags Comma Separated: katerina, oregon, reunion, vacation, fun



