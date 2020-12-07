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The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels by Alex Epstein
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16 views • December 07, 2020
ORDER NOW ON AMAZON: https://www.amazon.com/Moral-Case-Fossil-Fuels...
“With more politicians in climate science than scientists, the refining fire of debate has devolved into the burning of heretics. Alex Epstein’s The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels may make your blood boil, but his cool reason and cold, hard facts will lead us beyond hysterics to a much better future.”
—PETER THIEL, technology entrepreneur and investor
“If you want to see the power of fine logic, fine writing, and fine research, read Epstein’s book. In my long career, it is simply the best popular-market book about climate, environmental policy, and energy that I have read. Laymen and experts alike will be boggled by Epstein’s clarity.”
—PATRICK J. MICHAELS, director, Center for the Study of Science, Cato Institute
“Alex Epstein has written an eloquent and powerful argument for using fossil fuels on moral grounds alone. A remarkable book.”
—MATT RIDLEY, author of The Rational Optimist
“In this brave book, Alex Epstein provides a clear, full-throated response to the catastrophists who want us to replace nearly all of our existing energy systems with expensive, incurably intermittent sources like wind and solar. We need more people like Alex who are willing to make the case for hydrocarbons. As Alex shows, those fuels are allowing billions of people to live fuller, freer, healthier lives.”
—ROBERT BRYCE, author of Smaller Faster Lighter Denser Cheaper
“This is the most objective and understandable book written to date on the cost and benefits of fossil fuels as measured by human flourishing. Anyone who is seriously interested in the Climate Change debate should read The Moral Case For Fossil Fuels.”
—JOHN ALLISON, former chairman and CEO, BB&T
"what Epstein presents is a powerful, systematic, and relentlessly logical philosophical case for the moral value of the fossil-fuel industry, and the fundamentally immoral basis of the movement that is seeking to demonize and destroy it. In short, the book is unique, and utterly terrific."
—NATIONAL REVIEW
Video by http://simplifilm.com/
“With more politicians in climate science than scientists, the refining fire of debate has devolved into the burning of heretics. Alex Epstein’s The Moral Case for Fossil Fuels may make your blood boil, but his cool reason and cold, hard facts will lead us beyond hysterics to a much better future.”
—PETER THIEL, technology entrepreneur and investor
“If you want to see the power of fine logic, fine writing, and fine research, read Epstein’s book. In my long career, it is simply the best popular-market book about climate, environmental policy, and energy that I have read. Laymen and experts alike will be boggled by Epstein’s clarity.”
—PATRICK J. MICHAELS, director, Center for the Study of Science, Cato Institute
“Alex Epstein has written an eloquent and powerful argument for using fossil fuels on moral grounds alone. A remarkable book.”
—MATT RIDLEY, author of The Rational Optimist
“In this brave book, Alex Epstein provides a clear, full-throated response to the catastrophists who want us to replace nearly all of our existing energy systems with expensive, incurably intermittent sources like wind and solar. We need more people like Alex who are willing to make the case for hydrocarbons. As Alex shows, those fuels are allowing billions of people to live fuller, freer, healthier lives.”
—ROBERT BRYCE, author of Smaller Faster Lighter Denser Cheaper
“This is the most objective and understandable book written to date on the cost and benefits of fossil fuels as measured by human flourishing. Anyone who is seriously interested in the Climate Change debate should read The Moral Case For Fossil Fuels.”
—JOHN ALLISON, former chairman and CEO, BB&T
"what Epstein presents is a powerful, systematic, and relentlessly logical philosophical case for the moral value of the fossil-fuel industry, and the fundamentally immoral basis of the movement that is seeking to demonize and destroy it. In short, the book is unique, and utterly terrific."
—NATIONAL REVIEW
Video by http://simplifilm.com/
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