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Understanding The Bitcoin Revolution
Critical Critic
Critical Critic
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23 views • April 29, 2022
1. Hidden Secret of Money (money/currency):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DyV0OfU3-FU

2. The Nakamoto Institute:
https://nakamotoinstitute.org

3. Anthony Sutton's "Wall street and FDR":
https://archive.org/details/wallstreetandfdr_202003

4. "The Origins of Money" by Carl Menger:
https://nakamotoinstitute.org/static/docs/on-the-origins-of-money.pdf

5. "Banking Currency and the Money Trust" by Congressman Lindberg:
https://archive.org/details/pdfy-ly2qbyfaWtQyLoqw

6. Hidden Secret of Money (the theft machine):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iFDe5kUUyT0

7. The Anti-Fed Book List, (this flyer should be printed and handed out everywhere):
https://archive.org/details/anti-fed-book-list-flyer

8. Murray Rothbard's "Mystery of Banking":
https://nakamotoinstitute.org/static/docs/the-mystery-of-banking.pdf

9. Lysander Spooner's "Constitution of No Authority":
https://archive.org/details/1870NoTreasonVITheConstitutionOfNoAuthorityLysanderSpooner

10. Satoshi and Finney on Altcoins:
https://satoshi.nakamotoinstitute.org/posts/bitcointalk/threads/244/?view=satoshi

11. Lysander Spooner's "Two Treaties on Competitive Currency and Banking":
https://www.aier.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/Spooner-Two_Treatises.pdf

12. Shortcomings of Automated Marker Makers
https://kenaninstitute.unc.edu/rethinc/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Park_-Andreas-Automated-Market-Makers.pdf

• Paper Wallet Basics:
- how to make a paper wallet:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S2ryGvIxGGI
- another paper wallet guide:
https://privacypros.io/wallets/paper/

• People of Every Nation Should Memorize the First Two Minutes of the American Declaration of Independence, so as to Never Forget that The People are The Authority:
https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/declaration-transcript

• Support the Energy Stable Coin Project:
- BTC:
bc1q5cac94w4pdyuugjstaezufu6gg8j2ktqzf6390

• Wanna Buy Me a Coffee? :)
- BCH:
qzshx5796gyr20p3nm4vguungc0rjylcfvqgu7ljtt
- LTC:
LW6iqZgkr2xoc9wKjJ5WngeHWjSGXiFv3F
Keywords
bitcoinfederal reservecentral bank
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