FLASHBACK: Dr. Simon Goddek FIRED Over Covid Truth: Will Musk Pay Legal Bills Of Canceled Doctor?

Stew Peters Show





Aug 9, 2023





Will Elon Musk pay for Dr. Simon Goddek’s legal bills if he sues the employer who fired him over speaking the truth about Covid?

Dr. Simon Goddek joins Stew to tell his story about how Twitter banned him for saying vitamin D helps fight Covid and how he lost his job for speaking truth.

Goddek was targeted by insane leftists because he suggested taking large quantities of vitamin D could prevent Covid deaths.

He also did research leading him to conclude the PCR tests were bogus.

Simon Goddek has been in contact with Twitter and wants to take Elon Musk up on his offer to pay the legal fees if Simon decides to sue his former employer.

Simon, like thousands of other people have lost their livelihoods due to censorship over political views.

Dr. Goddek was simply asking good questions that opposed the dominant narrative on Covid.

Dr. Goddek attributes the access mortality rates during Covid to spiked cortisol levels due to the government stoking fear.

Additionally, those who walked into hospitals under their own power were killed with Remdesivir and deadly ventilator protocols.

Dr. Goddek was always about saving lives and making people aware of therapeutics that really worked.

However, people like Fauci and Governor Cuomo were forcing lockdowns and killing the elderly in nursing homes.

To help Dr. Simon Goddek retweet his viral story and get Elon Musk’s attention at https://twitter.com/goddeketal/status/1612176576405274624

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v360z74-flashback-dr.-simon-goddek-fired-over-covid-truth-will-musk-pay-legal-bills.html