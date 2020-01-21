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The Remnant Briefing 1-21-20: After the Virginia Rally - Now what? HealingAndRevival.US
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9 views • January 21, 2020
Here is a direct link to the post that is referenced in the video: https://www.healingandrevival.us/christian-remnant-virginia-rally-firearms-passionate-radio-coach-podcast/
Our web site: https://www.healingandrevival.us where you will find “Daily Encouragement”, an online community for those who are like-minded and more.
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The day after the Second Amendment rally in Virginia; now what? What will it take to turn things around?
The Remnant Briefing is daily "equipping of the saints" / Remnant of God, in order to better represent Him in these days, and the days ahead. In the “Remnant Briefing” I usually address subjects such as leaving institutional churches and other worldy “systems”, Home Church or House Church, Fellowships, news, current events, spiritual warfare, prophetic insights, Biblical principles, spiritual, mental, and physical preparedness, and more.
Our web site: https://www.healingandrevival.us where you will find “Daily Encouragement”, an online community for those who are like-minded and more.
Join our email list to ensure you don’t miss anything.
The day after the Second Amendment rally in Virginia; now what? What will it take to turn things around?
The Remnant Briefing is daily "equipping of the saints" / Remnant of God, in order to better represent Him in these days, and the days ahead. In the “Remnant Briefing” I usually address subjects such as leaving institutional churches and other worldy “systems”, Home Church or House Church, Fellowships, news, current events, spiritual warfare, prophetic insights, Biblical principles, spiritual, mental, and physical preparedness, and more.
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