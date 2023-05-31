Business | How to Dramatically INCREASE Your Online Sales Conversion Percentage!!!

Soft-Selling In a Hard World:

**Learn More Today At: www.BunkieLife.com/CLAY

**Learn More About Buying a TipTopK9 Franchise Today At: https://tiptopk9.com/franchising-opportunities/

**Learn More About Buying an OXIFresh Franchise Today At:

https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/

Checklist of Sales Tools You Will Need:

Scripts

Pre-Written Emails

Pre-Written Texts

Print Pieces

Online Sales Workflow

STEP 1 - Rapport

Install 5 Rapport Building Questions

Step 1 - Build a Google Canonically Compliant - Website / Online - Build On-Line

Step 2 - Write a Header That Clearly States the Problems That You Solve

Step 3 - Add the Social Proof to the Website

Step 4 - Add Testimonials to the Website

Step 5 - Add a Powerful Header Hero Image

Step 6 - Add a Gallery to the Website

STEP 2 - Needs

What Is the Problem That You Solve?

STEP 3 - Benefits

Solutions Supported by Facts

STEP 4 - Close

Call to Action

Time-Sensitive Special

Create a Frequently Asked Questions Document