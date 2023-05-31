Business | How to Dramatically INCREASE Your Online Sales Conversion Percentage!!!
Soft-Selling In a Hard World:
**Learn More Today At: www.BunkieLife.com/CLAY
**Learn More About Buying a TipTopK9 Franchise Today At: https://tiptopk9.com/franchising-opportunities/
**Learn More About Buying an OXIFresh Franchise Today At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/oxifresh/
Checklist of Sales Tools You Will Need:
Scripts
Pre-Written Emails
Pre-Written Texts
Print Pieces
Online Sales Workflow
STEP 1 - Rapport
Install 5 Rapport Building Questions
Step 1 - Build a Google Canonically Compliant - Website / Online - Build On-Line
Step 2 - Write a Header That Clearly States the Problems That You Solve
Step 3 - Add the Social Proof to the Website
Step 4 - Add Testimonials to the Website
Step 5 - Add a Powerful Header Hero Image
Step 6 - Add a Gallery to the Website
STEP 2 - Needs
What Is the Problem That You Solve?
STEP 3 - Benefits
Solutions Supported by Facts
STEP 4 - Close
Call to Action
Time-Sensitive Special
Create a Frequently Asked Questions Document
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.