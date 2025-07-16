Babylon is fallen: pantheism exposed

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to a young lady who speaks accurately about the dangers of pantheism





Pantheism claims that “god” is present in everything. It’s a false non-biblical belief that God and the universe are the same things rather than separate things. In other words, 'God is all, and all is God’, which is simply not true as human beings and animals and plants are not God. We are not the Creator.





