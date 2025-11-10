BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Ukraine is a one-party, one-person autocratic state' - Zelensky persecution Orthodox Churches - Bob Amsterdam, with Tucker Carlson, clip 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1332 followers
69 views • 1 day ago

'Ukraine is a one-party, one-person autocratic state' — Bob Amsterdam, with Tucker Carlson.

International attorney Bob Amsterdam, who defends the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, told Tucker Carlson that what’s happening under Volodymyr Zelensky is not “persecution” — it’s "TORTURE" and "DESTRUCTION".

💬 “I’m talking about torture. I’m talking about the theft of churches. This is not just cutting off funding — no, TORTURE.”


He said a former Ukrainian lawmaker who spoke out against the new law banning the Church was forced to flee the country on foot and is now facing extradition.

💬 “In the UK, we wrote to the government to say, 'Why aren't you doing something about the church?' And they wrote back and said, 'Everything's great.' I mean, the UK government is more hardline about Ukraine than Ukraine," Amsterdam highlighted.

Amsterdam described priests being jailed, churches seized and transferred to a state-controlled OCU, and officials behind the repression being welcomed in Washington as defenders of “religious freedom.”

Meanwhile, American media and pastors remain silent, even as, in his words, Ukraine comes “within a hair’s breadth of taking down a thousand-year-old church.”

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
