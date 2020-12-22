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COVID-19 patient treated with experimental Vitamin C megadose
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94 views • December 22, 2020
Sky News Australia - 3 Dec 2020
Austin Health Intensive Care Research Director Professor Rinaldo Bellomo has spoken to Sky News about a decision to treat a COVID-19 patient with a "megadose" of Vitamin C, which saw significant and promising results. "There were a variety of interventions being applied and we felt, given we already had preliminary information from experimental studies we had done, that it was appropriate to consider giving him megadose Vitamin C," he said.
Read more: https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6213820539001
Austin Health Intensive Care Research Director Professor Rinaldo Bellomo has spoken to Sky News about a decision to treat a COVID-19 patient with a "megadose" of Vitamin C, which saw significant and promising results. "There were a variety of interventions being applied and we felt, given we already had preliminary information from experimental studies we had done, that it was appropriate to consider giving him megadose Vitamin C," he said.
Read more: https://www.skynews.com.au/details/_6213820539001
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