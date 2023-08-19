Create New Account
👽 SHOCKING UFO Congressional Hearings and Footage of an Alien Interrogation? - with Todd Coconato
Todd Coconato — The Remnant
Published 15 hours ago

How should Christians view UFOs or UAPs? What are these alien entities? Get the latest on the recent Congressional Hearings and the controversial "alien interrogation" video. The Great Deception is here and you need to know how to stand against the strategies of the devil in these last days.

