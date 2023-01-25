Putin - Asked about the Situation on the Line of Contact. - ENG Text - Jan 25, 2023

Putin - about the situation on the line of contact: The enemy does not care for anything or anyone. They shoot their own in the back, they created blocking detachments. A week ago, the guys told me - in one of the settlements they are surveiling, the enemy moving forward, and their own men are firing at their backs. Dense fire, so to ensure the conscripts do not retreat. This is the work of the nationalist battalions, but they themselves do not exactly storm ahead.

