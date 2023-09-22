5 Secret Service cars destroyed by plasma fire DEW

Jeff Snyder
Mar 4, 2023
Plasma fired Secret Service vehicle video from independent
• Five cars rented by Biden family burs... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ho1NRwSUZdM&t=0s
Jesse watters on the five secret service vehicles destroyed
• Watters: Hopefully the Bidens bought ... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MhSQ5spZlao&t=0s
Secret service cars plasma fired
• Biden’s Secret Service rental cars le... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6c8jWMxMpss&t=0s
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dqhYa1dSXLE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.