X22 REPORT - Patriots Must Play Every Card In The Deck, When Do You Play The Trump Card?

X22 REPORT Ep. 2587b - SEPT 27, 2021

Patriots Must Play Every Card In The Deck, When Do You Play The Trump Card?



The [DS] is preparing for zero day, they know the pattern of fraud is going to be revealed and they will everything in the power to stop it. The [DS] lied about the OSHA rules, there are none, business do not have to follow what the administration is saying. The pandemic is crumbling apart right in front of them and they know they will need to push fear to get the people to do what they want. Gov shutdown is coming and they say it will effect covid care. Trump puts out a statement letting the patriots know they have to play all the cards in the deck, before the Trump card can be played.



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