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Dr. Eric Nepute -"Do No Harm: Let Your Conscience Dictate You"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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23 views • January 22, 2022
Quantum Nurse https://www.quantumnurse.life/ presents
FREEDOM INTERNATIONAL Livestream
Tuesday May 25, 2021 @ 4:00 PM EST 9:00 PM UK 10:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Eric Nepute, DC
Topic: Do No Harm: Let your conscience dictate!
https://www.ericnepute.com/ https://freevitamindeal.com/qualify-now
BIO: Dr. Eric Nepute is a licensed primary care provider in the state of Missouri. He is the CEO of 6 major wellness centers, labs, a health based media company, and an international Nutrition and education company. Dr. Nepute’s unique approach to health and wellness has led him to grow one of the largest health and wellness organizations in the country. Currently Dr. Nepute owns and operates 12 facilities, and manages or affiliates with an additional 32 offices. Dr. Nepute also trains and consults hundreds of physicians across the country and has helped thousands of patients get their lives back with his methods. Dr. Nepute has Advanced training and certifications in functional neurology, Orthomolecular nutrition, Internal health, strength and condition, as well as advanced biomechanics.
Interview Panel


Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND
Podcast: INpowered Mind Body Integration
https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth

Grace Asagra
Podcast: Quantum Nurse
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Hartmut Schumacher
Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH
https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path
Keywords
healthfreedomjournalismpoliticsfamilyeducationtruthfaithjustice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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