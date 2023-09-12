Create New Account
EXCLUSIVE: Prosecutors Told J6 Political Prisoners to Lie About Trump Involvment in Exchange for Freedom
Rick Langley
Enrique Tarrio of

http://tarriofamilyfund.org

 and Dominic Pezzola of

 https://givesendgo.com/helpdom 

join The Alex Jones Show to expose the abuse of the justice system in the hands of the authoritarian fascist left as they target political figures who exposed the rigged election system in America.

THE DEMOCRATS ARE SATANIC.

Keywords
exclusiveprosecutors told j6 political prisoners to lieabout trump involvmentin exchange for freedom

