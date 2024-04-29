Create New Account
Show us the food! On this full moon evening WHERE THE 7 VALLEYS MEET; Walk around The Homestead: April 2024 Balingup visit MVI_0403
EK the Urban Yeti
Back at The Homestead at Balingup for at least 10 days, to be with JK to help her through her medical challenges, continuing to organise the rooms, socialise, catch up with my sisters in Busselton, and work on many things around The Homestead.

healthpreppinglovesurvivallifeculturecreativitymarriageinterviewsheat wavevideosdroughtinfectionfriendshipresilienceexpressionexhaustionjuventsocial fragrancesocial lifesouthwest western australiareminiscenceartistic skillwearinesscaring role

