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CONSTITUTION of The United States of America
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39 views • February 03, 2020
CONSTITUTION of The United States of America
NO Abortion NO Infringement of Supreme Law of the Land Amendments 1A Freedom of Press 2A Bear Arms Right to PRIVATE PROPERTY NO Infringement of Trespass Open Closed Personal Property to Search and Seizure AKA Asset Forfeiture [Can NOT!! B Found in USA Constitution, THUS ILLEGAL LAWS] [IGNORE ALL ILLEGAL LAWS]
NO Abortion NO Infringement of Supreme Law of the Land Amendments 1A Freedom of Press 2A Bear Arms Right to PRIVATE PROPERTY NO Infringement of Trespass Open Closed Personal Property to Search and Seizure AKA Asset Forfeiture [Can NOT!! B Found in USA Constitution, THUS ILLEGAL LAWS] [IGNORE ALL ILLEGAL LAWS]
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