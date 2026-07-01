Original Tongue Drum Music: Left Knee Indecision "The Sound of Healing" Hymn with Singing Bowls

Original Christian Tongue Drum Hymn based off of "Left Knee Sound Healing for Pain Relief Experiment" https://thelivingarts.xyz/left-knee-sound-healing-for-pain-relief-experiment





Tongue Drum Frequencies:

Low 3 = 181.6 Hz

Low 4 = 193.3 Hz

Low 5 = 216.6 Hz

Low 6 = 243.2 Hz

Low 7 = 272.2 Hz

1 = 288.8 Hz

2 = 323.7 Hz

3 = 363.8 Hz

4 = 387.0 Hz





Singing Bowl Frequencies:

289.9 Hz

326.7 Hz

388.6 Hz





'Left Knee: The Sound of Healing' is an expertly crafted sound therapy experience designed to foster healing through the power of specific frequencies. This track features the soothing sounds of a tongue drum and singing bowls, meticulously tuned to resonate between 181.6 Hz (F#3) and 388.6 Hz (G4). With additional singing bowl tones at 289.9 Hz, 326.7 Hz, and 388.6 Hz, these carefully selected frequencies are calculated to align with the human biofield and cellular structure. Emphasizing a holistic approach, this therapy recognizes that natural resonance can facilitate healing more effectively than chemical interventions. By viewing the body as an intricate energetic system, 'Left Knee: The Sound of Healing' harmonizes your inner balance, much like herbal medicine and nutrition do. Experience profound relaxation and rejuvenation with this transformative sound journey.





Join us in this immersive sonic experience and embrace the healing power of sound. Remember, your body has the innate ability to heal itself; sometimes, it just needs a little help from the frequencies around us. Don't forget to like, share, and subscribe for more healing sounds and guided meditations. Let the music guide you on your journey to wellness!