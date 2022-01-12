Digital Vaccines Might Be Rolled Out Very Rapidly in the Near Future

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01/05/2022 Joe Allen: Google has been able to accurately predict the folding patterns of protein structures. They can use much the same process to produce digital vaccines that AlphaFold uses to arrive at these biological structures without actually having to go into the lab. Vaccines in particular mRNA based vaccines are going to be rolled out very, very rapidly in the near future, then we can probably expect a lot of unintended consequences rolling down that same pipeline.