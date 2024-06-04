BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WE ARE AT WAR - An important message concerning General Flynn
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
553 views • 11 months ago

WE ARE AT WAR - An important message concerning General Flynn


Hear this important message about the information war unfolding before us. The importance of what is going on and what we need to do to get involved and SAVE AMERICA!


WATCH Juan's Response and the Full show here:

https://rumble.com/v4swbnu-americas-general-michael-flynn-hero-traitor-john-and-juan-107-intel-insight.html


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

trumpcurrent eventswarspecial reportsflynncommentaryempowermentsave americaspiritual battlesaving americageneral flynnwe are at warjuan o savinstrength in numberspatriot movementtrump arrestdata insightsfuture forecastsengaging conversations40k ft view40000 foot view107 intelflynn movieimportant infointel and insights
