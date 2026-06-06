Greater Eurasia continues to do business while Trump tries to set the world on fire - Pepe Escobar at SHIEF in Moscow

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Greater Eurasia continues to do business while Trump tries to set the world on fire
Our friend Pepe Escobar reports from the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
Even longtime US allies like Saudi Arabia and South Korea are in town, exploring Russian alternatives to Western trade and financial systems.
@geopolitics_prime