© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pros and Cons of Masks for COVID-19
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • October 24, 2020
What are the valid reasons for both sides? How do you reach someone who strongly disagrees with you when it comes to the issue of wearing a mask for COVID or other diseases?
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.