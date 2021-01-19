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False Charges Against the Shepherd's Rod Message by Seventh-day Adventists
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22 views • January 19, 2021
This presentation investigates three principle charges that are leveled against the Shepherd's Rod message and its adherents by certain members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, most especially its leaders. Evidence is gathered from the Bible, the Spirit of Prophecy, and the Shepherd's Rod to validate or disprove the claims made.
All serious students of God's Word are invited to visit a website where the Rod message and present day issues involving its advancement are addressed in more detail.
www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org
All serious students of God's Word are invited to visit a website where the Rod message and present day issues involving its advancement are addressed in more detail.
www.shepherds-rod-speaks.org
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