Nuclear Underground Detonation
rustyoldstove
rustyoldstove
24 followers
154 views • 4 weeks ago

Nuclear explosions can be used to safe and efficiently unlock all the mineral riches under Quebeck. Small nuclear explosion in the range of 0.1 kilotons can be used to make more subways under Montreal Quebec, and in Toronto Ontario and in particularly Ottawa Ontario. A High-Speed rail can be quickly excavated from Toronto Ontario top the Atlantic Ocean, opening up many business opportunist for Newfoundland, Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, with minimal fallout and radioactive damage to the environment.

torontoradiationottawaquebecmontrealunderground nuclear explosionsoutfall
