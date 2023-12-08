Create New Account
Steve Kirsch's Address to the Members of UK Parliament (Dec 4, 2023)
Prevent Global Genocide
Steve Kirsch shared whistleblower Barry Young's New Zealand government COVID bioweapon injection data with members of UK Parliament. Many in attendance were quite shocked.


Steve Kirsch on X: https://twitter.com/stkirsch/status/1732807641787756894


Steve Kirsch's Substack: https://substack.com/@stevekirsch


vaccinescurrent eventspoliticscorruptioncdcbbcparliamentukpandemicdeathsaddresscovidmrnaonssteve kirschandrew bridgensarah caulgrace lee

