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8/14/2022 Miles Guo: Behind DWnews, Meng Weican, Xiong Xianmin, Bruno Wu, and Hu Shuli are the Shanghai Gang and the Zeng family's faction. Even if Sun Lijun was arrested, they are still safe and sound. But at the bottom of his heart, Bruno Wu seeks to destroy Xi. Bruno Wu and Yang Lan are two-faced guys in front of Xi