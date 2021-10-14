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NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE POLICE UNLAWFULLY ARREST 70 YEAR OLD LADY PUSHING HER INTO THE GROUND
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61 views • October 14, 2021
During a New Hampshire Executive Council meeting, State Police pick off people peacefully assembling and arrest them unlawfully. One of those arrested is a 70 year old lady who is dragged out and pushed into the ground. (See previous video that was posted for more context.)
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