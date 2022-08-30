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ivoryhecker Polio Virus Is Back- in NY as Mayor Pushes Population to Drink Tap Water
Ivory Heckerhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kbx_g63s-zc&t
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Kbx_g63s-zc/
https://rumble.com/v1hw0bw-polio-virus-is-back-in-ny-as-mayor-pushes-population-to-drink-tap-water.html
Polio Virus Is 'Back' in NY as Mayor Pushes Population to Drink Tap Water