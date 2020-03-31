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PARADISE LOST - AN ETERNITY OF LIES
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27 views • March 31, 2020
First uploaded in 16 Oktober of 2016 in you tube and now transferred here! ''MODERN CIVILIZATION''!!!HUMANITY'S DEHUMANIZATION!!!NATURE'S DEVASTATION!!!RELATION'S ANNIHILATION!!!DECENT ONE'S(MY)ISOLATION...............................................
LYRICS:All eyes see
Such shattered scenes Of sorry surrender Secrecy, an empire bleeds Its fallen pretenders Fear the isolation Returning life it dies in the dark The fear it yearns The years they burn All my dreams A make believe A sorry endeavour Self-esteems entire need Demolished forever The fear it yearns The years they burn Until the hour we adapt Until the hour we collapse...............................
LYRICS:All eyes see
Such shattered scenes Of sorry surrender Secrecy, an empire bleeds Its fallen pretenders Fear the isolation Returning life it dies in the dark The fear it yearns The years they burn All my dreams A make believe A sorry endeavour Self-esteems entire need Demolished forever The fear it yearns The years they burn Until the hour we adapt Until the hour we collapse...............................
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