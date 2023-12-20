War Hawks Push U.S. into War in Iran & Gaza - Leading to World War? - Tucker Carlson [mirrored]

Mirrored copy of "Tucker Carlson on X | Ep. #33 Col. Douglas Macgregor 'U.S. Heading to War with Iran'" posted 23 Oct 2023 on the "Tucker Carlson On Twitter" channel (likely an unofficial Tucker channel) on YouTube.

Tucker Carlson interviews Colonel Douglas Macgregor about our current circumstances with Iran. The way some politicians are talking, leaves no option, but war. Is this the best solution? How will this affect the US? Will Countries surrounding Iran get involved? If so, whos side will they be on? Is this a the start of Global Warfare? WW3? Col. Douglas Macgregor says, "Were on a dangerous road to Armageddon."

(2:00) Col. Douglas Macgregor

(4:20) Threats to the homeland

(6:12) Iran & its missiles

(13:00) Going into Gaza

(19:40) American hostages

(22:45) Impact on the American economy

