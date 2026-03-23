Meet Majid - Iran's short-range infrared AD system - March 19th, Majid scanned the sky silently, locked onto an F-35, and hit it in three seconds

Meet Majid — Iran's short-range infrared air defense system.

No radar. No signal. Passive heat-seeking guidance only.

On March 19, 2026, Majid scanned the sky silently, locked onto an F-35, and hit it in three seconds, bypassing its threat detection system entirely.

The US spent $400 billion developing the F-35 over 30 years, it was engineered to evade radar. Iran put a passive heat sensor on a truck and physics did the rest.





🔴 @DDGeopolitics