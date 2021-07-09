Vaccine Side Effect Victims Speak Out

On January 25, 2021 I received my second dose of the Moderna Vaccine to help stop the pandemic because I take COVID very seriously, just like you. Since that time, I’ve been to the ER twice, have worn a heart monitor, and have been to many doctor appointments for the symptoms I’ve experienced. I thought I was alone but found there are so many like me. We are a large group of Pro-Science, Pro-Vax individuals who believed and trusted that receiving the vaccine was the right thing to do. I now take several medications to manage my heart rate, blood pressure and neurological symptoms that I have been experiencing since January. I am told that I will remain on these medications for at least a year. We have tried to contact the FDA, CDC, VAERs, vaccine companies and political leaders with no avail. I simply want people to know what’s happening so thank you for watching and sharing. God bless. #wewanttobeheard