Zelensky & Trump meeting at Mar-a-lago, yesterday clip

Zelensky & Trump meeting at Mar-a-lago yesterday. 95% clip

Zelensky spoke about referendums and elections, while Trump said the territorial issue remains unresolved and suggested that Zelensky reach a deal, warning that otherwise Ukraine could lose more land in the coming months.

Otherwise it's all a big nothing burger...

Ukraine will have to resolve settlement issues through a referendum or parliamentary approval, but the public is clearly in favor of ending the fighting, Trump said.

Trump: We discussed the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant with Putin. He is ready to work jointly with Ukraine and make the facility accessible.

Trump says he understands that Putin isn't interested in a "ceasefire."

The press conference is over. Nothing important was said.

Main points from Trump after meeting Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago:

➡️Major progress has been achieved toward a settlement in Ukraine.

➡️He expects many additional contacts with Zelensky in the coming weeks; one is scheduled for December 29.

➡️One or two difficult issues remain unresolved in the Ukraine talks.

➡️The question of sovereignty over Donbass still needs to be resolved.

➡️Ukraine will have to decide settlement terms via a referendum or parliamentary approval, but the population clearly favors ending the fighting.

➡️The U.S. President said he sees little need to visit Ukraine, even if a settlement is reached.

➡️Trump acknowledged that Russia did not shell the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant.

➡️Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and General Keane will join a U.S. working group on Ukraine and will engage with Russia.

➡️Trump did not rule out reaching a Ukraine agreement within weeks.

➡️A Putin–Zelensky meeting is possible “at the appropriate time.”

➡️Europe will take on a significant share of Ukraine’s security responsibilities, with U.S. support.

+Adding just before the Zelensky meeting, Trump talked to Putin by phone:

The conversation between Putin and Trump lasted for 1 hour and 15 minutes, Ushakov stated.

The conversation with Putin was organized at Trump's initiative, the Kremlin reported

Putin and Trump generally hold similar views that a temporary truce will only prolong the conflict in Ukraine, Ushakov stated.

Trump admitted that the Ukrainian conflict proved to be the most difficult for him, Ushakov stated.

Putin agreed with Trump's proposal to continue working on a settlement within the framework of specially created working groups, Ushakov stated.

He noted that the parameters of the working groups on Ukraine will become known in early January.

Trump spoke about the impressive prospects of economic cooperation between the US and Russia in the event of the end of the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin and Trump agreed to talk on the phone again following the US president's meeting with Zelensky.