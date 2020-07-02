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Free Speech, Psychological Intimidation & understanding what you're are dealing with in the world.
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11 views • July 02, 2020
This inaugural video addresses the mission of this channel, the importance of Free Speech, the Psychology of Ideological Possession & Intimidation via the lens of the Philosophy of John Stuart Mill, the Teachings of Christ and Psychology of Carl Jung.
“Individuation means becoming a single, homogeneous being, and, in so far as ‘individuality’ embraces our innermost, last, and incomparable uniqueness, it also implies becoming one’s own self. We could therefore translate individuation as… ‘self-realization.’” (Collected Works of C.G. Jung: Volume 7, Carl Jung)
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YouTube Channel: All Minus One
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRD69QEWm8t5auWRQ0weYQ/
Bitchute Channel: All_Minus_One
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FAIR USE NOTICE
This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
“Individuation means becoming a single, homogeneous being, and, in so far as ‘individuality’ embraces our innermost, last, and incomparable uniqueness, it also implies becoming one’s own self. We could therefore translate individuation as… ‘self-realization.’” (Collected Works of C.G. Jung: Volume 7, Carl Jung)
Please like, share, and subscribe.
YouTube Channel: All Minus One
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiRD69QEWm8t5auWRQ0weYQ/
Bitchute Channel: All_Minus_One
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6SSx...
FAIR USE NOTICE
This video may contain copyrighted material; the use of which has not been specifically authorized by the copyright owner. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting which constitute the fair use of any such copyrighted material as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Law. Not withstanding the provisions of sections 106 and 106A, the fair use of a copyrighted work for purposes such as criticism, comment, review and news reporting is not an infringement of copyright.
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